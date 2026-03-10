Merzlikins will start Tuesday's road matchup against Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back after Jet Greaves played in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has a 12-9-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.53 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 25 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.