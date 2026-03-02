Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Defending road crease Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will start Monday's road game against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Over eight appearances since the start of the calendar year, Merzlikins has gone 5-3-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .909 save percentage. He'll make his second start since the Olympic break during Monday's matchup and will face a favorable opponent, as the Rangers are scoring just 2.59 goals per game this year, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league.
