Merzlikins made 31 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets were up 2-1 until late in the third when the Bolts notched two just 66 seconds apart. The second goal -- awarded to Brayden Point -- was a centering pass that ricocheted off defender David Savard's skate. Merzlikins had no chance and deserved a better fate. He's 1-3 in his last four starts, but again, his record doesn't speak to his play. He's only allowed nine goals in those four games and he has a .932 save percentage in that span. There's plenty of talk about the Jackets weighing trade offers on one of their goalies, but we can't imagine they'd move Merzlikins. He doesn't need to be protected in the expansion draft and that makes him extremely valuable in Columbus.