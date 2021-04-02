Merzlikins made 31 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets were up 2-1 until late in the third, when the Bolts notched twice just 66 seconds apart. The second goal -- awarded to Brayden Point -- was a centering pass that ricocheted off defender David Savard's skate. Merzlikins had no chance and deserved a better fate. He's 1-3-0 in his last four starts, but again, his record doesn't speak to his play. He's only allowed nine goals in those four games while posting a .932 save percentage. There's plenty of talk about the Jackets weighing trade offers on one of their goalies, but we can't imagine they'd move Merzlikins.