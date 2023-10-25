Merzlikins turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The 29-year-old netminder came up with some big stops to help earn a point for the Blue Jackets, including a huge glove save on a Troy Terry breakaway early in OT, but Merzlikins couldn't deny Frank Vatrano just over a minute later. Merzlikins appears to be putting last season's disaster behind him thanks in large part to improved defensive play in front of him, and through his first four starts of 2023-24, he's posted an entirely respectable 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage while going 2-1-1.