Merzlikins will guard the home goal in Saturday's preseason game versus the Capitals.
Merzlikins enters 2022-23 as the Blue Jackets' top goalie. The 28-year-old had a rough season last year, logging a 27-23-7 record, a 3.22 GAA and a .907 save percentage. With the team making improvements to the roster in front of him, Merzlikins should enjoy a bit of a bounce-back effort, though he likely tops out as a mid-range fantasy goalie.
