Merzlikins will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Stars, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins returned from injured reserve for Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers, and he stopped 27 shots in the process. Joonas Korpisalo started eight straight games while Merzlikins was out. The Blue Jackets will provide Korpisalo a bit more rest as a result. The Stars enter Saturday's game with six losses over their last eight outings, averaging just 2.5 goals per contest in that stretch.