Merzlikins will guard the home cage against the Lightning on Monday.

Merzlikins will make his fifth consecutive start for Columbus and he's been on fire during that span. Over the last four starts, the 25-year-old netminder owns a .950 save percentage and 1.26 GAA with a 3-1-0 record. Merzlikins will face a tough test Monday against a lethal Tampa Bay offense, but he owns the NHL's best save percentage at .930 this season.