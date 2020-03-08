Play

Merzlikins (concussion) will serve as his team's backup Saturday against Edmonton, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins missed four games because of a concussion, but he'll return Saturday to backup Joonas Korpisalo. Columbus plays again Sunday, against the Canucks, and there's a good chance Merzlikins will get the starting nod in Vancouver.

