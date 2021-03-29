Merzlikins stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Merzlikins made his second start in as many days and looked good, but once again got almost no offensive support from the rest of the Jackets. There's no timetable yet for Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) to return to action, which could Merzlikins right back in the crease Tuesday for a much tougher matchup against the Lightning.