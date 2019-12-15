Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Early hook in OT loss
Merzlikins stopped six of eight shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo to begin the second period during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Ottawa actually beat the rookie netminder a third time in the first period before Columbus coach John Tortorella had seen enough, but the goal was overturned on an offside review. Merzlikins remains winless on the year, sporting a 0-4-3 record in nine games after not being the goalie of record in this one, and his 3.41 GAA and .889 save percentage highlight his struggles.
