Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Earns first career shutout
Merzlikins turned in a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
It was the best performance by an Elvis in Vegas in decades, to say the least. Merzlikins now has a 5-6-4 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. He's pretty much locked in as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 with Joonas Korpisalo (knee) out. Expect Merzlikins to start again at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets Golden Knights on Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal versus Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Racks up another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting back-to-back•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong in another win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.