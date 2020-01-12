Merzlikins turned in a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

It was the best performance by an Elvis in Vegas in decades, to say the least. Merzlikins now has a 5-6-4 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. He's pretty much locked in as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 with Joonas Korpisalo (knee) out. Expect Merzlikins to start again at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday.