Merzlikins allowed two first-period goals but rebounded to lead the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime win over the winless Canucks on Tuesday.

Merzlikins, who was making his second start since returning from an early-season illness Tuesday, allowed just one goal over the final 52 minutes to record the win. The 28-year-old netminder surrendered five goals during his season debut but finished with 32 saves Tuesday. Merzlikins will continue to get the majority of starts but with an offense that musted just five goals during its opening three games, consistent wins could be a struggle.