Merzlikins turned aside 23 of 26 shots Thursday as the Blue Jackets rallied to a 5-3 win over the Predators.

Making his third-straight start since returning from an illness, Merzlikins has yet to "steal a win" for the Blue Jackets, but he did enough Thursday to hand the Predators their fourth-straight loss. Merzlikins, coming off a 32-save, overtime win over the Canucks on Tuesday, held the reeling Predators in check as the Blue Jackets scored four third-period goals to complete the comeback.