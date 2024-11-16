Merzlikins stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Merzlikins snapped a four-game winless skid Friday with a solid performance between the pipes. He went 0-3-1 with a 3.99 GAA and a disappointing .872 save percentage during that winless skid, but Merzlikins will hope to continue the turnaround in his next start. The Blue Jackets have scheduled Daniil Tarasov to face the Canadiens on Saturday, so Merzlikins could return to defend Columbus' crease against Boston on Monday.
