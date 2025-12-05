Merzlikins stopped 28 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Merzlikins has won back-to-back starts for the second time this season, as he also went on a three-game winning streak between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29. This was the first time he made consecutive starts in 2025-26, and given his strong play of late, he might be in line to see more playing time in the future.