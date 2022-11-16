Merzlikins left Tuesday's game versus the Flyers with an apparent lower-body injury, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins appeared to suffer the injury on Noah Cates' goal in the second period. Merzlikins was unable to put any weight on one of his legs as he exited the contest. He gave up two goals on 17 shots and was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo. More information on Merzlikins' injury should be available before Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.