Merzlikins (undisclosed) left after the first period of Friday's game against Toronto, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins coughed up two goals on 14 shots in the first period but was not seen on the bench to begin the second after being replaced by Spencer Martin. The Blue Jackets are back in action Saturday against Buffalo. An update on Merzlikins should be available before that game.