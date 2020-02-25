Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Exits game Monday
Merzlikins was forced to leave Monday's start against the Senators after colliding with Anthony Duclair.
Merzlikins was on the wrong end of the collision after he stopped Duclair on a breakaway, and the netminder appeared to hit his head on the post after losing his helmet. The 25-year-old left after stopping 17 of 19 shots, and was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, his first NHL action since Dec. 29. With the Blue Jackets facing a back-to-back Tuesday against Minnesota, expect a word on Merzlikins' health ahead of puck drop.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't buy win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Uncontrolled skid or burst bubble•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets late hook in Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.