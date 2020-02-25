Merzlikins was forced to leave Monday's start against the Senators after colliding with Anthony Duclair.

Merzlikins was on the wrong end of the collision after he stopped Duclair on a breakaway, and the netminder appeared to hit his head on the post after losing his helmet. The 25-year-old left after stopping 17 of 19 shots, and was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, his first NHL action since Dec. 29. With the Blue Jackets facing a back-to-back Tuesday against Minnesota, expect a word on Merzlikins' health ahead of puck drop.