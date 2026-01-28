Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Exits ice first Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Flyers.
Marzlikins was originally expected to be in the crease for Monday's matchup with the Kings before the game was postponed, so it looks like the Jackets will maintain their current goalie plan. With a back-to-back versus Chicago and St. Louis on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Merzlikins figures to split those two contests with Jet Greaves.
