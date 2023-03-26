Merzlikins left Saturday's game versus the Canadiens favoring his right leg, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins looked uncomfortable on the Canadiens' sixth goal, and he came out of the game at the next stoppage, replaced by Michael Hutchinson. Merzlikins stopped 18 of 24 shots during his time in the game, which was his first action since a relief appearance March 7. More information on his status should surface before Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.