Merzlikins is expected to start in Friday's home game against New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Wednesday.

Merzlikins saved 27 of 30 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver on Monday. He has an 8-8-6 record, 3.22 GAA and .906 save percentage in 24 outings in 2023-24. The Devils rank seventh offensively this year with 3.46 goals per game, so this will be a challenging matchup for Merzlikins.