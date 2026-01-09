Merzlikins is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Saturday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Merzlikins has struggled this campaign with a 6-6-1 record, 4.03 GAA and .877 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2025-26. His last start was Dec. 20, and he's allowed at least three goals in each of his past 11 appearances. Colorado is a tough assignment. The Avalanche rank first in goals per game with 4.05. They did lose back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday against Florida and Tampa Bay, respectively, but the Avalanche rebounded with an 8-2 victory over Ottawa on Thursday.