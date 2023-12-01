Merzlikins was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Friday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

It will be a battle of friends as Merzlikins will face his former teammate of four seasons, Joonas Korpisalo. Merzlikins is 5-8-3 with a 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage, a huge improvement over last season when he went 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. Ottawa should fire plenty of pucks at Merzlikins, as they are averaging 32.1 shots per game, ninth-best in the NHL.