Merzlikins is slated to patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins struggled in his last four games before the break, going 0-3-1 while allowing 15 goals on 133 shots (.887 save percentage). Merzlikins is 19-14-4 with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 37 starts this season. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.69 goals per game, 28th in the league in 2024-25.