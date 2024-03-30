Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins will attempt to snap a five-game winless streak (0-4-1), and he has given up six goals in each of his last three games. He's 12-17-8 with a 3.47 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season. Merzlikins' recent struggles have opened the door for Daniil Tarasov to take over the starting job in Columbus. The Penguins average 2.92 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL.