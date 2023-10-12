Merzlikins is in the starter's crease at practice Thursday, indicating that he will get the start at home versus the Flyers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with the Blue Jackets at this time, with Spencer Martin as his backup. Merzlikins struggled last season, going 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. He gets a favorable matchup Thursday against the Flyers, as Philadelphia are one of the weaker teams in the NHL at this time.