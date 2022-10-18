Merzlikins is expected to start Tuesday against Vancouver, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins stopped 20 of 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday. The Blue Jackets and Canucks both entered the season with some optimism, but each squad is 0-3-0, so these are two very hungry teams. This could be an aggressively played game.