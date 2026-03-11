Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Extinguishes Lightning on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins made 16 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He put up an assist.
Merzlikins was sharp all night. He had no chance on the first goal, which was a sharp tip over his left shoulder. The second came through a screen off a point shot. Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have been pretty much alternating starts since the end of January. If that pattern continues, Greaves will see time against Florida on Thursday and Merzlikins will be in net on Saturday. Wait for the official update on Thursday before setting your daily roster.
