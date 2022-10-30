Merzlikins stopped 46 of 53 shots during a 7-1 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Merzlikins started the season sidelined with an illness and has struggled since returning, dropping three consecutive decisions since returning. The 28-year-old netminder has yielded 18 goals on 127 shots over his past four appearances. Merzlikins will attempt to regroup in time for the Blue Jackets' NHL Global Series showdown against the Avalanche in Tampere, Finland, next weekend.