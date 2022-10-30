Merzlikins stopped 46 of 53 shots during a 7-1 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Merzlikins, who started the season sidelined with an illness, continues to struggle since his return, dropping three consecutive decisions. The 28-year-old netminder has yielded 18 goals on 127 shots over his past four appearances. Merzlikins will attempt to regroup in time for the Blue Jackets' NHL Global Series showdown against the Avalanche in Tampere, Finland, next weekend.