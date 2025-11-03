Merzlikins made 36 of 39 saves in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

After conceding just one goal in the first 58 minutes of regulation, Merzlikins looked as if he was in line for his fourth consecutive win. However, the Islanders would grab two goals in the final two minutes of regulation to pull the rug out from under Columbus, stealing a 3-2 win. With the loss, the 31-year-old netminder has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .917 save percentage across six appearances. Both Merzlikins and fellow goalie Jet Greaves have displayed reasons to be fantasy relevant despite the two evenly splitting starts through the Blue Jackets' first 12 games. In the case of Merzlikins, he has made the largest number of saves among all netminders with six games or less. That fact, combined with the Blue Jackets winning two-thirds of their matchups when he starts, make him a solid streaming option in most fantasy formats. If the Blue Jackets continue to alternate starts, Merzlikins is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.