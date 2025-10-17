Merzlikins made 32 saves in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. Merzlikins and Jet Greaves are splitting starts right now, and both netminders have great save percentages (.920 for Merzlikins; .932 for Greaves). Wins and GAA will be tough categories with Merzlikins, so use him in matchups as they present themselves.