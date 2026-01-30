Merzlikins will defend the road cage in Chicago on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins will make his second straight start, as he stopped 24 shots in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The netminder is 9-8-1 with poor peripherals, including a 3.76 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are 27th in NHL scoring, tallying 143 goals in 55 games.