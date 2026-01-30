default-cbs-image
Merzlikins will defend the road cage in Chicago on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins will make his second straight start, as he stopped 24 shots in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The netminder is 9-8-1 with poor peripherals, including a 3.76 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are 27th in NHL scoring, tallying 143 goals in 55 games.

