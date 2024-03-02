Merzlikins will be in the visiting net in Chicago on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has looked good in his last two starts, going 1-1-0 while giving up only four goals on 68 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 11-13-7 with a 3.25 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Merzlikins will face the Blackhawks, who are averaging only 2.03 goals, the worst in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Solid showing in loss at MSG•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal versus Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Leads team to win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Struggles in brief appearance•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Yields five goals in loss•