Merzlikins will patrol the home crease against the Red Wings on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has won his last two outings, stopping 45 of 50 shots. He has a 21-14-4 record with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Detroit is tied for 17th in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.