Merzlikins will patrol the home crease Tuesday against New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Toronto. He has a 6-14-0 record this season with a 4.34 GAA and an .871 save percentage in 22 appearances. Merzlikins surrendered seven goals on 53 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Devils on Oct. 30. New Jersey ranks sixth in the league this year with 3.46 goals per game.