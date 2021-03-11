Merzlikins will guard the home cage during Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins has been sidelined since Feb. 20 with an upper-body injury, but he'll be back between the pipes Thursday. The 26-year-old netminder has gone 3-3-1 while posting a 2.81 GAA and a .917 save percentage in nine appearances this season.
