Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Panthers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins has been unstoppable over the last three-plus weeks, stringing together six straight wins while posting a highly impressive 1.34 GAA and .959 save percentage. The Latvian backstop will try to pick up his 11th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Florida club that's gone 7-1-0 in its last eight games.