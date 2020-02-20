Merzlikins will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus Philadelphia, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 3.87 GAA and .816 save percentage. The 25-year-old Latvian will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Flyers club that hasn't been great on the road this year, having posted a 13-15-3 record through 31 away contests.