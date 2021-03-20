Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with Carolina, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins was decent in his last start last Saturday against Dallas, turning aside 27 of 30 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. He'll try to secure his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes club that's 10-1-2 at home this year.