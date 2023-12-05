Merzlikins will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Merzlikins is coming off a 41-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He has posted a 6-8-3 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. The Kings rank first in the league this campaign with 3.86 goals per game.