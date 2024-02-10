Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins picked up his first shutout of the season in his last outing, stopping 21 shots in a 1-0 victory over St. Louis. He is 9-10-7 with a 3.22 GAA and a .903 save percentage, a marked improvement from last season's disastrous 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. Merzlikins will face the Lightning, who are scoring 3.40 goals per game, ninth in the league.