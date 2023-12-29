Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Friday, according to Columbus beat reporter Coby Maeir.

Merzlikins has seen a lot of pucks in his last five starts, stopping 179 of 197 shots. He is 2-0-3 in the month of December, raising his record to 7-8-6 with a 3.20 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are averaging 32.7 shots on goal per game, sixth in the league.