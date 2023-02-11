Merzlikins will tend the crease in Toronto on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins will play the back half of a home-and-home series, after the Leafs shut out Columbus on Friday. Merzlikins has been one of the worst goaltenders in the NHL this season, going 5-14-0 with a 4.42 GAA and .870 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are tied for ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.36 goals per game.
