Merzlikins will be between the visiting pipes against New Jersey on Friday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday, stopping 33 shots in a 7-3 win over Chicago. He is 4-6-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. The Devils are averaging 3.47 goals per game, ninth-best in the NHL.