Merzlikins will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit. He has a 6-5-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 11 appearances this campaign. Florida ranks 21st in the league this season with 2.92 goals per game.