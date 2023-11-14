Per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, Merzlikins was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to protect the home goal against the Penguins on Tuesday.

Merzlikins played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Rangers, stopping 37 of 40 shots, but he still came away with a loss in overtime due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a surging Pittsburgh team that's won four straight games.