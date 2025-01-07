Merzlikins will protect the road crease against the Penguins on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers relays.

Merzlikins has won three of his last four starts but has conceded at least three goals in three of those outings. The Latvian netminder hasn't fared well in nine career games against the Penguins, sporting a 2-6-0 record, .896 save percentage and 3.78 GAA. Pittsburgh is 0-1-2 in its last three games.