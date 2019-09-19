Merzlikins will start between the pipes in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Penguins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins will play the first half of the game and Veini Vehvilainen will step in for the second half. The 25-year-old netminder will likely enter the regular season as Columbus' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo, but could take over as the team's No. 1 if he impresses in limited action or Korpisalo struggles.