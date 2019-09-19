Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Pittsburgh
Merzlikins will start between the pipes in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Penguins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Merzlikins will play the first half of the game and Veini Vehvilainen will step in for the second half. The 25-year-old netminder will likely enter the regular season as Columbus' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo, but could take over as the team's No. 1 if he impresses in limited action or Korpisalo struggles.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.